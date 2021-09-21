CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Visalia

Visalia Updates
Visalia Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0c3CfeEY00

(VISALIA, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.90 depending on where in Visalia they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Visalia area went to Costco at 1405 W Cameron Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at Shell at 430 W Noble Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Visalia area was $4.42, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco

1405 W Cameron Ave, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$4.15
$3.99

Fastrip

101 W Visalia Rd, Farmersville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.99
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$4.09

Valero

3611 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.19
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.29

ARCO

9017 W Crowley Ave, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.19
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.29

Valero

1236 E Houston Ave, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.24
$4.39
$4.39
card
card$4.19
$4.34
$4.49
$4.49

ARCO

600 S Lovers Ln, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.49
$4.39
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

