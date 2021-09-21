Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Visalia

(VISALIA, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.90 depending on where in Visalia they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Visalia area went to Costco at 1405 W Cameron Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at Shell at 430 W Noble Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Visalia area was $4.42, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco 1405 W Cameron Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.15 $ 3.99

Fastrip 101 W Visalia Rd, Farmersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.09

Valero 3611 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.29

ARCO 9017 W Crowley Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.29

Valero 1236 E Houston Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.24 $ 4.39 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ 4.49 $ 4.49

ARCO 600 S Lovers Ln, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.