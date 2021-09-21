Springfield diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.61 per gallon

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.61 if you’re buying diesel in Springfield, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Springfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at CITGO at 67 Locust St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.6, listed at Sunoco at 500 Montgomery St.

The average price across the greater Springfield area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 67 Locust St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Racing Mart 475 St James Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Speedway 453 Cooley St, 16 Acres

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ -- $ 2.99

Liberty Gas 668 Liberty St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.00

Mobil 13 N Main St, East Longmeadow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.21 $ 3.39 $ 3.03

Pride 14 Center Sq, East Longmeadow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.21 $ 3.30 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.