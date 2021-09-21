Springfield diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.61 per gallon
(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.61 if you’re buying diesel in Springfield, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Springfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at CITGO at 67 Locust St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.6, listed at Sunoco at 500 Montgomery St.
The average price across the greater Springfield area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.35
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.49
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.21
$3.39
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.21
$3.30
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0