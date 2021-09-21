Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Schenectady

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.84 if you’re buying diesel in Schenectady, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Schenectady area went to Runway Express at 1309 Altamont Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.03 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.87, at Sunoco at 2901 Amsterdam Rd , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Runway Express 1309 Altamont Ave, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.03 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.13

Sunoco 2415 Hamburg St, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.50 $ 3.70 $ 3.19

Valero 3060 Broadway, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.14

CITGO 184 Sacandaga Rd , Scotia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

Sunoco 1000 Curry Rd, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.15

Valero 3300 Carman Rd, Guilderland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.