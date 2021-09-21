CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Schenectady

 9 days ago
(SCHENECTADY, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.84 if you’re buying diesel in Schenectady, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Schenectady area went to Runway Express at 1309 Altamont Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.03 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.87, at Sunoco at 2901 Amsterdam Rd , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Runway Express

1309 Altamont Ave, Rotterdam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$3.45
$3.55
$3.03
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$--
$3.13

Sunoco

2415 Hamburg St, Rotterdam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.06
$3.45
$3.65
$3.14
card
card$3.11
$3.50
$3.70
$3.19

Valero

3060 Broadway, Rotterdam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.14
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.54
$3.14

CITGO

184 Sacandaga Rd , Scotia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.15

Sunoco

1000 Curry Rd, Rotterdam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.30
$3.50
$3.15
card
card$3.10
$3.35
$3.55
$3.15

Valero

3300 Carman Rd, Guilderland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.49
$3.59
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

