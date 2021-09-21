CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Diesel survey: Joliet's cheapest station

Joliet Dispatch
Joliet Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0c3CfX0L00

(JOLIET, IL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Joliet, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Joliet area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Mobil at 555 E Cass St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Phillips 66 at 379 S Chicago St.

The average price across the greater Joliet area was $3.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil

555 E Cass St, Joliet
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$3.85
$4.25
$3.19
card
card$3.45
$3.85
$4.25
$3.19

Marathon

2314 Glenwood Ave , Joliet
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.79
$--
$3.24

Shell

471 N Nelson Rd, New Lenox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$3.66
$4.26
$3.25

Speedway

800 W Maple St, New Lenox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$3.67
$3.97
$3.26

Speedway

301 W Maple St, New Lenox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.67
$4.07
$3.26

Murphy Express

495 S Weber Rd, Romeoville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.30
$3.60
$4.02
$3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

