Diesel survey: Joliet's cheapest station
(JOLIET, IL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Joliet, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Joliet area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Mobil at 555 E Cass St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Phillips 66 at 379 S Chicago St.
The average price across the greater Joliet area was $3.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.45
$3.85
$4.25
$3.19
|card
card$3.45
$3.85
$4.25
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.79
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$3.66
$4.26
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$3.67
$3.97
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.67
$4.07
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.30
$3.60
$4.02
$3.28
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0