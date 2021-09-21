Diesel survey: Joliet's cheapest station

(JOLIET, IL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Joliet, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Joliet area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Mobil at 555 E Cass St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Phillips 66 at 379 S Chicago St.

The average price across the greater Joliet area was $3.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 555 E Cass St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 4.25 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 4.25 $ 3.19

Marathon 2314 Glenwood Ave , Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.24

Shell 471 N Nelson Rd, New Lenox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 4.26 $ 3.25

Speedway 800 W Maple St, New Lenox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.97 $ 3.26

Speedway 301 W Maple St, New Lenox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.67 $ 4.07 $ 3.26

Murphy Express 495 S Weber Rd, Romeoville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 4.02 $ 3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.