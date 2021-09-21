Diesel survey: Youngstown's cheapest station

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.54 in the greater Youngstown area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Youngstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at BP at 2069 E Midlothian Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.53, listed at Petro at 1 Petro Place.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 2069 E Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Morganoil 127 Lowellville Rd , Struthers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

BP 310 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.88 $ 3.19

South Ave Gas Mart 2325 South Ave, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.21

Valley Service Center 1564 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Shell 7598 Market St, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.26 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.