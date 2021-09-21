Diesel survey: Youngstown's cheapest station
(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.54 in the greater Youngstown area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Youngstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at BP at 2069 E Midlothian Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.53, listed at Petro at 1 Petro Place.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.88
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.49
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.26
$3.69
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0