Youngstown, OH

Diesel survey: Youngstown's cheapest station

Youngstown News Watch
Youngstown News Watch
 9 days ago
(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.54 in the greater Youngstown area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Youngstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at BP at 2069 E Midlothian Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.53, listed at Petro at 1 Petro Place.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP

2069 E Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

Morganoil

127 Lowellville Rd , Struthers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.54
$3.19

BP

310 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.88
$3.19

South Ave Gas Mart

2325 South Ave, Youngstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.49
$3.21

Valley Service Center

1564 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.25

Shell

7598 Market St, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.26
$3.69
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

