Saginaw, MI

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Saginaw

Saginaw Dispatch
 9 days ago
(SAGINAW, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Saginaw, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Saginaw area went to Sunoco at 1944 E Genesee Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Wally King Service at 1419 Davenport Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Saginaw area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco

1944 E Genesee Ave, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.85
$3.15

Mobil

614 S Washington Ave, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.73
$3.19

Sunoco

301 S Michigan Ave, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.59
$3.19

BP

408 S Michigan Ave, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$3.19

Marathon

1411 Court St, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.55
$3.95
$3.19

Mobil

6367 Dixie Hwy, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.65
$4.05
$3.19
card
card$3.19
$3.65
$4.05
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Saginaw, MI
