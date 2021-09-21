Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Saginaw
(SAGINAW, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Saginaw, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Saginaw area went to Sunoco at 1944 E Genesee Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Wally King Service at 1419 Davenport Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Saginaw area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.85
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.73
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.55
$3.95
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.65
$4.05
$3.19
|card
card$3.19
$3.65
$4.05
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
