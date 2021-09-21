Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Saginaw

(SAGINAW, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Saginaw, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Saginaw area went to Sunoco at 1944 E Genesee Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Wally King Service at 1419 Davenport Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Saginaw area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 1944 E Genesee Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.85 $ 3.15

Mobil 614 S Washington Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.73 $ 3.19

Sunoco 301 S Michigan Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

BP 408 S Michigan Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Marathon 1411 Court St, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.19

Mobil 6367 Dixie Hwy, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.