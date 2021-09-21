Newark diesel prices: $0.70/gallon savings at Newark's cheapest station

(NEWARK, DE) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.70 depending on where in Newark they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Newark area went to Shell at 804 S College Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Sunoco at 1551 New London Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Newark area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 804 S College Ave, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Shell 1005 S College Ave, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Liberty 1005 Elk Mills Rd, Elkton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 2360 Pulaski Hwy, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 2410 Pulaski Hwy, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.79 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Valero 2565 Pulaski Hwy, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.