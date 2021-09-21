Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Yuma stations charging $0.59 extra

(YUMA, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.59 in the greater Yuma area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Yuma area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 950 E 16Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2931 E Gila Ridge Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.58

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ARCO 950 E 16Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.05

Baron Fuel 2315 E 16Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.34 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

Fry's 2350 S 4Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.12

Speedway 351 E 16Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.15

Speedway 2900 S 4Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.15

76 1600 S Ave B, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ 3.15 $ 3.69 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.