Yuma, AZ

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Yuma stations charging $0.59 extra

 9 days ago
(YUMA, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.59 in the greater Yuma area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Yuma area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 950 E 16Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2931 E Gila Ridge Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.58

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ARCO

950 E 16Th St, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$2.99
card
card$3.11
$3.35
$3.55
$3.05

Baron Fuel

2315 E 16Th St, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.29
$3.44
$2.99
card
card$3.12
$3.34
$3.49
$3.05

Fry's

2350 S 4Th Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.60
$3.12

Speedway

351 E 16Th St, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.32
$3.52
$3.15

Speedway

2900 S 4Th Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.30
$3.50
$3.15

76

1600 S Ave B, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.06
$3.15
$3.69
$3.15
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

