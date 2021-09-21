Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Santa Maria station

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Savings of as much as $0.62 per gallon on diesel were available in the Santa Maria area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Santa Maria area went to Shell at 1519 N Broadway, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Mobil at 2404 S Broadway, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Santa Maria area was $4.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1519 N Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.17 card card $ 4.34 $ 4.54 $ 4.64 $ 4.32

Costco 1710 S Bradley Blvd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 4.17

Gasco 815 W Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.54 $ 4.19

Conserv Fuel 1027 E Stowell Rd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.25

Conserv Fuel 910 E Betteravia Rd, California

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.49 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.25 $ -- $ 4.55 $ 4.25

ARCO 1611 S Blosser Rd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.