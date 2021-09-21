CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Santa Maria station

Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eGfW_0c3CfMXa00

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Savings of as much as $0.62 per gallon on diesel were available in the Santa Maria area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Santa Maria area went to Shell at 1519 N Broadway, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Mobil at 2404 S Broadway, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Santa Maria area was $4.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

1519 N Broadway, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.17
card
card$4.34
$4.54
$4.64
$4.32

Costco

1710 S Bradley Blvd, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$4.39
$4.17

Gasco

815 W Main St, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$--
$4.54
$4.19

Conserv Fuel

1027 E Stowell Rd, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.19
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.25

Conserv Fuel

910 E Betteravia Rd, California
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$--
$4.49
$4.19
card
card$4.25
$--
$4.55
$4.25

ARCO

1611 S Blosser Rd, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria, CA
110
Followers
270
Post
13K+
Views
