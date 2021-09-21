Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Santa Maria station
(SANTA MARIA, CA) Savings of as much as $0.62 per gallon on diesel were available in the Santa Maria area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Santa Maria area went to Shell at 1519 N Broadway, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Mobil at 2404 S Broadway, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Santa Maria area was $4.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.17
|card
card$4.34
$4.54
$4.64
$4.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$4.39
$4.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$--
$4.54
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.19
|card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$--
$4.49
$4.19
|card
card$4.25
$--
$4.55
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
