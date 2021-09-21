Price checks register Sioux Falls diesel price, cheapest station
(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.57 if you’re buying diesel in Sioux Falls, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Sioux Falls area went to Phillips 66 at 4209 W 12Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Love's Travel Stop at 5303 N Cliff Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.44
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.64
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.62
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.44
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0