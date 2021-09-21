Price checks register Sioux Falls diesel price, cheapest station

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.57 if you’re buying diesel in Sioux Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Sioux Falls area went to Phillips 66 at 4209 W 12Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Love's Travel Stop at 5303 N Cliff Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 4209 W 12Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Holiday 1927 W 57Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.07

Kum & Go 6001 S Western Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.07

Holiday 7125 W 26Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.07

Casey's 8400 W 26Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.07

Kum & Go 501 N Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.