CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bliss, ID

Bliss diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.22

Bliss Dispatch
Bliss Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0c3CfJtP00

(BLISS, ID) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bliss area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bliss area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 401 E Us-30had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.77 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 680 Us-30, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

The average price across the greater Bliss area was $3.87, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

401 E Us-30, Bliss
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.99
$--
$3.77

Phillips 66

745 E Us-30, Bliss
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.17
$4.47
$3.79

Love's Travel Stop

680 Us-30, Bliss
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$4.17
$4.47
$3.94
card
card$3.87
$4.17
$4.47
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Bliss Dispatch

Bliss Dispatch

Bliss, ID
9
Followers
270
Post
749
Views
ABOUT

With Bliss Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy