Bliss diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.22

(BLISS, ID) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bliss area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bliss area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 401 E Us-30had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.77 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 680 Us-30, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

The average price across the greater Bliss area was $3.87, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 401 E Us-30, Bliss

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.99 $ -- $ 3.77

Phillips 66 745 E Us-30, Bliss

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 4.47 $ 3.79

Love's Travel Stop 680 Us-30, Bliss

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 4.47 $ 3.94 card card $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 4.47 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.