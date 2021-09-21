Bliss diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.22
(BLISS, ID) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bliss area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bliss area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 401 E Us-30had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.77 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 680 Us-30, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99
The average price across the greater Bliss area was $3.87, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$3.99
$--
$3.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.17
$4.47
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.87
$4.17
$4.47
$3.94
|card
card$3.87
$4.17
$4.47
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0