Beaumont, TX

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Beaumont

Beaumont News Watch
 9 days ago
(BEAUMONT, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.48 if you’re buying diesel in Beaumont, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Beaumont area went to Shell at 7395 Sh-105, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.22, at Phillips 66 at 5405 Walden Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Beaumont area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

7395 Sh-105, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.29
$--
$2.74
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$2.79

Exxon

7110 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$2.75

Valero

5805 Sh-105, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.63
$2.95
$3.35
$2.75
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--

H-E-B

1180 S 11Th St, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.13
$2.79

Exxon

1055 Ih-10 S, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.79

Shell

2245 Ih-10 S , Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.29
$--
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

