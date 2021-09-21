Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Beaumont

(BEAUMONT, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.48 if you’re buying diesel in Beaumont, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Beaumont area went to Shell at 7395 Sh-105, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.22, at Phillips 66 at 5405 Walden Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Beaumont area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 7395 Sh-105, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.74 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.79

Exxon 7110 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.75

Valero 5805 Sh-105, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 2.75 card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 1180 S 11Th St, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ 2.79

Exxon 1055 Ih-10 S, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Shell 2245 Ih-10 S , Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.