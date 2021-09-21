Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Beaumont
(BEAUMONT, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.48 if you’re buying diesel in Beaumont, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Beaumont area went to Shell at 7395 Sh-105, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.22, at Phillips 66 at 5405 Walden Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Beaumont area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.29
$--
$2.74
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.63
$2.95
$3.35
$2.75
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.13
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.29
$--
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
