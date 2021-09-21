CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Kalamazoo's cheapest

Kalamazoo Bulletin
Kalamazoo Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LydwQ_0c3CfBpb00

(KALAMAZOO, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.24 in the greater Kalamazoo area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kalamazoo area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 208 River Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 2621 Douglas Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

208 River St, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.65
$3.15

Shell

5566 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.15

CITGO

6300 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15

Sam's Club

7021 S Westnedge Ave, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.22
$3.15

Meijer

5121 S Westnedge Ave, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.48
$3.78
$3.16

Speedway

5250 S 9Th St, Oshtemo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

