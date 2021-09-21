Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Kalamazoo's cheapest

(KALAMAZOO, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.24 in the greater Kalamazoo area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kalamazoo area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 208 River Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 2621 Douglas Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 208 River St, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ 3.15

Shell 5566 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.15

CITGO 6300 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Sam's Club 7021 S Westnedge Ave, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.22 $ 3.15

Meijer 5121 S Westnedge Ave, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.16

Speedway 5250 S 9Th St, Oshtemo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.