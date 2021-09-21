Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Kalamazoo's cheapest
(KALAMAZOO, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.24 in the greater Kalamazoo area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Kalamazoo area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 208 River Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 2621 Douglas Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.65
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.22
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.48
$3.78
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
