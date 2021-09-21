Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Lafayette
(LAFAYETTE, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.36 in the greater Lafayette area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lafayette area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.83, at Murphy Express at 900 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Exxon at 2728 W Pinhook Rd.
The average price across the greater Lafayette area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.96
$3.26
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.33
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0