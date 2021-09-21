Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Lafayette

(LAFAYETTE, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.36 in the greater Lafayette area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lafayette area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.83, at Murphy Express at 900 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Exxon at 2728 W Pinhook Rd.

The average price across the greater Lafayette area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express 900 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Super 1 Foods 200 Destination Pointe Ln, Scott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.83

Sunoco 905 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.85

Freedom Fuel 703 Eraste Landry, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ 2.86

Texaco 1911 Mills Hwy, Breaux Bridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

CITGO 1869 Mills Hwy, Breaux Bridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.