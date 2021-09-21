CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Cedar Rapids stations charging $0.42 extra

 9 days ago
(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Savings of as much as $0.42 per gallon on diesel were available in the Cedar Rapids area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cedar Rapids area on Tuesday, found that Fas Fuel at 550 Wilson Ave Swhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kum & Go at 3132 1St Ave Ne, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fas Fuel

550 Wilson Ave Sw, IowaState
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$2.87

Casey's

1532 Ellis Blvd Nw, Cedar Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.79
$2.96

Casey's

38033Rd Ave Sw, Cedar Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$2.96

Kwik Star

251 33Rd Ave Sw, Cedar Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$2.96

Casey's

56033Rd Ave Sw, Cedar Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$2.96

BP

4713 6Th St Sw, IowaState
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

