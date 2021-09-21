Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Cedar Rapids stations charging $0.42 extra

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Savings of as much as $0.42 per gallon on diesel were available in the Cedar Rapids area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cedar Rapids area on Tuesday, found that Fas Fuel at 550 Wilson Ave Swhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kum & Go at 3132 1St Ave Ne, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fas Fuel 550 Wilson Ave Sw, IowaState

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Casey's 1532 Ellis Blvd Nw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 2.96

Casey's 38033Rd Ave Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 2.96

Kwik Star 251 33Rd Ave Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 2.96

Casey's 56033Rd Ave Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 2.96

BP 4713 6Th St Sw, IowaState

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.