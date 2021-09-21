CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Regulators Predict 100 Hydrogen Fueling Stations By 2023

California is leading the way on hydrogen fueling stations in the U.S. The state is expected to have the capacity to fuel 250,000 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) at 1,764 open-retail hydrogen fueling stations by 2026, according to a recent California Air Resources Board (CARB) report. The first 100 of...

