Clarksville diesel prices: $0.51/gallon savings at Clarksville's cheapest station

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.51 if you’re buying diesel in Clarksville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Clarksville area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 216 Dover Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.78 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Exxon at 1200 Tn-48, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 216 Dover Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 2.78

Dodge's Store 1504 Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.83 card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.78

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2551 Whitfield Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 2.93

RaceTrac 1810 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.97

Mapco 2099 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.97

Kroger 2100 Lowes Dr , Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.