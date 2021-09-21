Clarksville diesel prices: $0.51/gallon savings at Clarksville's cheapest station
(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.51 if you’re buying diesel in Clarksville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Clarksville area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 216 Dover Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.78 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Exxon at 1200 Tn-48, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.16
$2.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.64
$2.94
$3.24
$2.83
|card
card$2.66
$2.96
$3.26
$2.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.03
$3.29
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0