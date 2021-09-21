Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Tyler station

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(TYLER, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.52 depending on where in Tyler they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Tyler area went to Walmart at 428 S Se Sl-323, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.57 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Chevron at 3319 N Ne Sl-323, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Tyler area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart

428 S Se Sl-323, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.01
$2.57

Walmart Neighborhood Market

5932 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.90
$--
$2.73

Brookshire's

6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.73

Murphy USA

187 W South Town Dr, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.77

Valero

1736 E Gentry Pkwy, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.79

Phillips 66

1717 E Gentry Pkwy, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

