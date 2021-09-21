Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Tyler station

(TYLER, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.52 depending on where in Tyler they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Tyler area went to Walmart at 428 S Se Sl-323, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.57 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Chevron at 3319 N Ne Sl-323, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Tyler area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart 428 S Se Sl-323, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.01 $ 2.57

Walmart Neighborhood Market 5932 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ -- $ 2.73

Brookshire's 6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.73

Murphy USA 187 W South Town Dr, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.77

Valero 1736 E Gentry Pkwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Phillips 66 1717 E Gentry Pkwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.