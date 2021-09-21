Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Tyler station
(TYLER, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.52 depending on where in Tyler they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Tyler area went to Walmart at 428 S Se Sl-323, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.57 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Chevron at 3319 N Ne Sl-323, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Tyler area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.01
$2.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.90
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
