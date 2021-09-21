Price checks register Olympia diesel price, cheapest station
(OLYMPIA, WA) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Olympia, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Olympia area went to WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr at 1312 Fones Rd Se, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Shell at 3505 Pacific Ave Se, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.83, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.89
$3.99
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.89
$4.59
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.69
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$4.19
$4.49
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.62
$4.07
$4.31
$3.75
|card
card$3.65
$4.10
$4.48
$3.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0