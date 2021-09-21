Price checks register Olympia diesel price, cheapest station

(OLYMPIA, WA) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Olympia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Olympia area went to WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr at 1312 Fones Rd Se, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Shell at 3505 Pacific Ave Se, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.83, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr 1312 Fones Rd Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Fast Fuel 303 Thurston Ave Ne, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.54

Fast Fuel 505 Lilly Rd Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.89 $ 4.59 $ 3.54

Shell 2914 Yelm Hwy Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

76 1050 Plum St Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 3.75

Pilot 2430 93Rd Ave Sw, Tumwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.62 $ 4.07 $ 4.31 $ 3.75 card card $ 3.65 $ 4.10 $ 4.48 $ 3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.