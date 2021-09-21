CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympia, WA

Price checks register Olympia diesel price, cheapest station

Olympia Times
Olympia Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0c3Cewub00

(OLYMPIA, WA) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Olympia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Olympia area went to WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr at 1312 Fones Rd Se, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Shell at 3505 Pacific Ave Se, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.83, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr

1312 Fones Rd Se, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$3.49

Fast Fuel

303 Thurston Ave Ne, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.89
$3.99
$3.54

Fast Fuel

505 Lilly Rd Se, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.89
$4.59
$3.54

Shell

2914 Yelm Hwy Se, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.69
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.79

76

1050 Plum St Se, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.19
$4.49
$3.75

Pilot

2430 93Rd Ave Sw, Tumwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.62
$4.07
$4.31
$3.75
card
card$3.65
$4.10
$4.48
$3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Baltimorean

Diesel price check: This is Baltimore's cheapest station

(BALTIMORE, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.61 in the greater Baltimore area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Baltimore area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1517 Caton Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 5128 Reisterstown Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.5.
BALTIMORE, MD
Peninsula Digest

Diesel price check: This is San Mateo's cheapest station

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Portland Report

Price checks register Portland diesel price, cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Olympia Times

Olympia Times

Olympia, WA
151
Followers
269
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy