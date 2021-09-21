CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Mckinney

Mckinney Bulletin
 9 days ago
(MCKINNEY, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Mckinney they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Mckinney area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 1670 W University Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 300 E University Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.05

The average price across the greater Mckinney area was $2.88, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

1670 W University Dr, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.99
$2.75

Circle K

2400 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.79
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.84

Rudy's

1790 N Central Expy, Allen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.17
$2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3450 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.03
$2.81

Valero

4991 W University Dr, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.05
$--
$2.82

Circle K

8001 W University Dr, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$3.08
$3.48
$2.82

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

