Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Mckinney

(MCKINNEY, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Mckinney they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Mckinney area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 1670 W University Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 300 E University Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.05

The average price across the greater Mckinney area was $2.88, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 1670 W University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.75

Circle K 2400 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.79 card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Rudy's 1790 N Central Expy, Allen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.17 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3450 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.03 $ 2.81

Valero 4991 W University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.05 $ -- $ 2.82

Circle K 8001 W University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 2.82

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.