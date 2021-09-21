Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Mckinney
(MCKINNEY, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Mckinney they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Mckinney area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 1670 W University Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 300 E University Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.05
The average price across the greater Mckinney area was $2.88, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$2.99
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.79
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.17
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.03
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.05
$--
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$3.08
$3.48
$2.82
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
