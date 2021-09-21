Survey pinpoints Santa Nella's cheapest diesel

(SANTA NELLA, CA) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Santa Nella area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Nella area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at 76 at 12845 S Ca-33. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.49, listed at Chevron at 12801 S Ca-33.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.30, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76 12845 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.44 $ 4.59 $ 4.29

Shell 12310 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ 4.52 $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.18 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19

Love's Travel Stop 29025 W Plaza Dr, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.45 $ 4.75 $ 4.28 card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ 4.75 $ 4.33

Rotten Robbie 12860 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.45 $ -- $ 4.29

Shell 28991 W Gonzaga Rd, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.45 $ 4.81 $ -- $ 4.35 card card $ 4.45 $ 4.81 $ -- $ 4.35

Valero 12754 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ 4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.