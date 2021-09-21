CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Nella, CA

Survey pinpoints Santa Nella's cheapest diesel

Santa Nella Digest
 9 days ago
(SANTA NELLA, CA) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Santa Nella area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Nella area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at 76 at 12845 S Ca-33. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.49, listed at Chevron at 12801 S Ca-33.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.30, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76

12845 S Ca-33, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19
card
card$4.29
$4.44
$4.59
$4.29

Shell

12310 S Ca-33, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$4.52
$--
$4.19
card
card$4.18
$--
$--
$4.19

Love's Travel Stop

29025 W Plaza Dr, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.45
$4.75
$4.28
card
card$4.15
$--
$4.75
$4.33

Rotten Robbie

12860 S Ca-33, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.45
$--
$4.29

Shell

28991 W Gonzaga Rd, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.45
$4.81
$--
$4.35
card
card$4.45
$4.81
$--
$4.35

Valero

12754 S Ca-33, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

