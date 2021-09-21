Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Fredericksburg station

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Fredericksburg they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fredericksburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Wawa at 275 Butler Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Liberty at 1280 Jefferson Davis Hwy.

The average price across the greater Fredericksburg area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Wawa 275 Butler Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.03

7-Eleven 324 White Oak Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.36 $ 3.76 $ 3.03

BJ's 3303 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.36 $ 3.03

Valero 620 Cambridge St, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.33 $ 3.69 $ 3.04

Mapco 626 Warrenton Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.05

Murphy Express 450 Kings Hwy, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.