Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Fredericksburg station
(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Fredericksburg they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Fredericksburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Wawa at 275 Butler Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Liberty at 1280 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
The average price across the greater Fredericksburg area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.34
$3.54
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.36
$3.76
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.36
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.33
$3.69
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.08
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
