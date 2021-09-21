Price checks register Ann Arbor diesel price, cheapest station
(ANN ARBOR, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Ann Arbor, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Ann Arbor area went to Circle K at 5495 W Michigan Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Shell at 1800 Plymouth Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$3.35
$3.75
$3.13
|card
card$3.11
$3.46
$3.81
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.15
|card
card$3.15
$3.59
$3.85
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$3.83
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.23
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$3.23
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0