CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ann Arbor, MI

Price checks register Ann Arbor diesel price, cheapest station

Ann Arbor News Watch
Ann Arbor News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0c3CeeGl00

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Ann Arbor, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ann Arbor area went to Circle K at 5495 W Michigan Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Shell at 1800 Plymouth Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

5495 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.35
$3.75
$3.13
card
card$3.11
$3.46
$3.81
$3.13

BP

5511 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.15
card
card$3.15
$3.59
$3.85
$3.15

Meijer

3145 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$3.83
$3.23

Speedway

4001 S State St, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.23

Sunoco

3891 Platt Rd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.23
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.23

Kroger

3200 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Traffic
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Michigan Ave#Shell
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Ann Arbor News Watch

Ann Arbor News Watch

Ann Arbor, MI
62
Followers
272
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ann Arbor News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy