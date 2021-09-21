Price checks register Ann Arbor diesel price, cheapest station

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Ann Arbor, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ann Arbor area went to Circle K at 5495 W Michigan Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Shell at 1800 Plymouth Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 5495 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.13 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 3.81 $ 3.13

BP 5511 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 3.85 $ 3.15

Meijer 3145 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.83 $ 3.23

Speedway 4001 S State St, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.23

Sunoco 3891 Platt Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.23

Kroger 3200 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.