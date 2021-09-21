Survey pinpoints Murfreesboro's cheapest diesel

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in Murfreesboro they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Murfreesboro area on Tuesday, found that Dodge's Store at 510 Nw Broad Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2441 S Church St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Murfreesboro area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Dodge's Store 510 Nw Broad St, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.94

BP 1320 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.89

Mapco 1415 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.05 $ 3.36 $ 2.89

Murphy Express 1695 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Kwik Sak 1630 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Kroger 2449 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.