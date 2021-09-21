CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

Survey pinpoints Murfreesboro's cheapest diesel

Murfreesboro Bulletin
Murfreesboro Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0c3CeW9p00

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in Murfreesboro they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Murfreesboro area on Tuesday, found that Dodge's Store at 510 Nw Broad Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2441 S Church St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Murfreesboro area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Dodge's Store

510 Nw Broad St, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$2.89
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.94

BP

1320 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.15
$3.55
$2.89

Mapco

1415 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.05
$3.36
$2.89

Murphy Express

1695 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.89

Kwik Sak

1630 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$2.89

Kroger

2449 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro, TN
124
Followers
267
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Murfreesboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy