Newport News diesel prices: $0.39/gallon savings at Newport News's cheapest station

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.39 in the greater Newport News area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Newport News area went to Shell at 9082 Warwick Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Speedway at 11702 Jefferson Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 9082 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.27 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Mobil 14343 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 2.94 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 2.94

BP 683 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 2.95

Sunoco 2200 W Mercury Blvd, Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.55 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

7-Eleven 11060 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.98

7-Eleven 9959 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.