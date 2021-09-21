Newport News diesel prices: $0.39/gallon savings at Newport News's cheapest station
(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.39 in the greater Newport News area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Newport News area went to Shell at 9082 Warwick Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Speedway at 11702 Jefferson Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.27
$3.69
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.27
$3.67
$2.94
|card
card$2.92
$3.32
$3.72
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.25
$3.49
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.34
$3.55
$2.95
|card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
