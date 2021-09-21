CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Survey of Green Bay diesel prices reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
(GREEN BAY, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Green Bay they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Green Bay area on Tuesday, found that BP at 2115 Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 401 Mather St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Green Bay area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

2115 Main St, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Woodman's

2400 Dousman St, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.28
$3.48
$3.07

Shell

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09

CITGO

1233 Velp Ave, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.59
$3.09

Shell

2590 University Ave, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09

BP

2002 Velp Ave, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

