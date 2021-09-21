Local price review shows diesel prices around Charleston

(CHARLESTON, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Charleston, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Charleston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Shell at 1811 Sam Rittenburg Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.23, listed at Circle K at 901 Island Park Dr.

The average price across the greater Charleston area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 1811 Sam Rittenburg Blvd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.24 $ 3.58 $ 2.98

Circle K 904 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.23 $ 3.57 $ 3.02

Sunoco 1880 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Circle K 1141 Old Towne Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.22 $ 3.56 $ 3.03

Shell 320 Meeting St, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.43 $ 3.77 $ 3.09

Circle K 130 Rutledge Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.