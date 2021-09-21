Local price review shows diesel prices around Charleston
(CHARLESTON, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Charleston, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Charleston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Shell at 1811 Sam Rittenburg Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.23, listed at Circle K at 901 Island Park Dr.
The average price across the greater Charleston area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.24
$3.58
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.23
$3.57
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.22
$3.56
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.43
$3.77
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
