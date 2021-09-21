Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints South Bend's cheapest

(SOUTH BEND, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.81 if you’re buying diesel in South Bend, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the South Bend area on Tuesday, found that Admiral at 52384 In-933 Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 2304 Sr 23, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.95

The average price across the greater South Bend area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Admiral 52384 In-933 N, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Murphy USA 620 W Ireland Rd, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.41 $ 3.75 $ 3.18 card card $ 3.18 $ 3.44 $ 3.78 $ 3.21

Kroger 1217 E Ireland Rd, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.21

Meijer 3602 S Bremen Hwy, Mishawaka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.92 $ 3.21

Murphy USA 3665 Portage Ave, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ 3.32 $ 3.66 $ 3.22 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.35 $ 3.72 $ 3.25

Village Mart 1402 E 12Th St, Mishawaka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.