South Bend, IN

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints South Bend's cheapest

South Bend Digest
 9 days ago
(SOUTH BEND, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.81 if you’re buying diesel in South Bend, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the South Bend area on Tuesday, found that Admiral at 52384 In-933 Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 2304 Sr 23, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.95

The average price across the greater South Bend area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Admiral

52384 In-933 N, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.54
$3.84
$3.14

Murphy USA

620 W Ireland Rd, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.41
$3.75
$3.18
card
card$3.18
$3.44
$3.78
$3.21

Kroger

1217 E Ireland Rd, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.53
$3.83
$3.21

Meijer

3602 S Bremen Hwy, Mishawaka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.92
$3.21

Murphy USA

3665 Portage Ave, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.11
$3.32
$3.66
$3.22
card
card$3.04
$3.35
$3.72
$3.25

Village Mart

1402 E 12Th St, Mishawaka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

