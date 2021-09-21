Thirsty truck? Here's Flint's cheapest diesel

(FLINT, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Flint area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Flint area went to Marathon at 2800 Corunna Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Marathon at 1138 N Belsay Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 2800 Corunna Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 5272 Genesee Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.09

Sunoco 902 S Dort Hwy, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.15

BP 822 S Dort Hwy, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.15

Speedway 5252 Miller Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.17

Marathon 4501 Hill Rd , Grand Blanc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.