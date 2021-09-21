Thirsty truck? Here's Flint's cheapest diesel
(FLINT, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Flint area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Flint area went to Marathon at 2800 Corunna Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Marathon at 1138 N Belsay Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$3.09
|card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$3.15
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$3.15
|card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.68
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.41
$3.71
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.18
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.33
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
