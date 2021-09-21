Local price review shows diesel prices around Chester
(CHESTER, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Chester, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Chester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Conoco at 119 E Washington Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Conoco at 119 E Washington Ave.
The average price across the greater Chester area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.30
$3.67
$4.05
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
