Local price review shows diesel prices around Chester

(CHESTER, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Chester, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Chester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Conoco at 119 E Washington Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Conoco at 119 E Washington Ave.

The average price across the greater Chester area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 119 E Washington Ave, Chester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ 3.67 $ 4.05 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.