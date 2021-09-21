New Market diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.06
(NEW MARKET, IN) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in New Market, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater New Market area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.27, at Bal-Hinch Country Store at 4010 In 47 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at CountryMark at 1644 S Washington St.
The average price across the greater New Market area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.73
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.60
$3.90
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.57
$3.87
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.74
$3.33
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
