New Market diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.06

(NEW MARKET, IN) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in New Market, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater New Market area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.27, at Bal-Hinch Country Store at 4010 In 47 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at CountryMark at 1644 S Washington St.

The average price across the greater New Market area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Bal-Hinch Country Store 4010 In 47 S, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Murphy USA 1831 Us-231 S, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.73 $ 3.32

CountryMark 1644 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.60 $ 3.90 $ 3.33

Speedway 1410 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.33

Casey's 712 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.