New Market, IN

New Market diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.06

New Market Bulletin
 9 days ago
(NEW MARKET, IN) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in New Market, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater New Market area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.27, at Bal-Hinch Country Store at 4010 In 47 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at CountryMark at 1644 S Washington St.

The average price across the greater New Market area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Bal-Hinch Country Store

4010 In 47 S, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.27

Murphy USA

1831 Us-231 S, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.73
$3.32

CountryMark

1644 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.60
$3.90
$3.33

Speedway

1410 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.57
$3.87
$3.33

Casey's

712 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.74
$3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

