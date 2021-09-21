Mission diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.21

(MISSION, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.21 depending on where in Mission they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mission area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.73, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1006 N Bryan Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.94, listed at Valero at 311 N Conway Ave.

The average price across the greater Mission area was $2.85, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1006 N Bryan Rd, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.98 $ -- $ 2.73

H-E-B 2409 E Ih-2, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.97 $ -- $ 2.74

Murphy USA 2416 E Ih-2, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.74

Murphy USA 4500 N Conway Ave, Palmhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ -- $ 2.74

Valero 2406 E Ih-2, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.77

H-E-B 120 E Mile 3 Rd, Palmhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.19 $ 2.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.