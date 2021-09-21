Mission diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.21
(MISSION, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.21 depending on where in Mission they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Mission area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.73, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1006 N Bryan Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.94, listed at Valero at 311 N Conway Ave.
The average price across the greater Mission area was $2.85, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.98
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.97
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$3.09
$3.29
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.19
$2.78
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
