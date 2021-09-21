CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Diesel lookout: $0.50 savings at cheapest York station

York News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0c3CdYxU00

(YORK, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in York they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the York area on Tuesday, found that York Fuel Stop at 1129 W Market Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 3167 Susquehanna Trl, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.64, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

York Fuel Stop

1129 W Market St, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$3.59
$3.79
$3.49

God Bless America

11 N Main St, York New Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.50
$3.75
$3.52
card
card$3.28
$3.53
$3.78
$3.55

Sunoco

1300 Mt Rose Ave, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.59

Royal Farms

1170 Loucks Rd, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

Royal Farms

2605 S Queen St, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

Turkey Hill

3690 E Market St, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.75
$4.15
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

