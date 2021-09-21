Diesel lookout: $0.50 savings at cheapest York station
(YORK, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in York they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the York area on Tuesday, found that York Fuel Stop at 1129 W Market Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 3167 Susquehanna Trl, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.64, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$3.59
$3.79
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.50
$3.75
$3.52
|card
card$3.28
$3.53
$3.78
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.75
$4.15
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
