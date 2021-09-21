Diesel lookout: $0.50 savings at cheapest York station

(YORK, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in York they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the York area on Tuesday, found that York Fuel Stop at 1129 W Market Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 3167 Susquehanna Trl, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.64, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

York Fuel Stop 1129 W Market St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.49

God Bless America 11 N Main St, York New Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.75 $ 3.52 card card $ 3.28 $ 3.53 $ 3.78 $ 3.55

Sunoco 1300 Mt Rose Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Royal Farms 1170 Loucks Rd, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Royal Farms 2605 S Queen St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Turkey Hill 3690 E Market St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 4.15 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.