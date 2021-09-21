CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Jackson stations charging $0.70 extra

 9 days ago
(JACKSON, MS) You could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on diesel in Jackson, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.71, at Sam's Club at 90 Bass Pro Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Pilot at 2520 S Gallatin St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

90 Bass Pro Dr, Pearl
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$2.92
$2.71

RaceWay

715 Us-49 S, Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.25
$2.74

Fill Up

760 Us-49 S, Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$2.74

Murphy USA

151 Market Place Dr, Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.10
$2.74

Kroger

1167 Us-49 S, Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$2.74

Marathon

916 Us-49 S , Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.59
$2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

