Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Jackson stations charging $0.70 extra

(JACKSON, MS) You could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on diesel in Jackson, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.71, at Sam's Club at 90 Bass Pro Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Pilot at 2520 S Gallatin St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 90 Bass Pro Dr, Pearl

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 2.92 $ 2.71

RaceWay 715 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 2.74

Fill Up 760 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

Murphy USA 151 Market Place Dr, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.10 $ 2.74

Kroger 1167 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.74

Marathon 916 Us-49 S , Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.