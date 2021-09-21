CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel: Topeka's cheapest, according to survey

Topeka Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mYvG_0c3CdKqY00

(TOPEKA, KS) You could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on diesel in Topeka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Topeka area on Tuesday, found that Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Shop at 1811 Nw Brickyard Road, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Larry's Shortstop

3834 Sw Topeka Blvd, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.85

Valero

2044 Nw Tyler St, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.00
$--
$--
$2.94
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$2.94

Dillons

801 Nw 25Th St, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$2.99

Woody's Gas Express

101 Ne Us-24, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.02
$3.22
$2.99
card
card$2.92
$3.07
$3.27
$2.99

Dillons

2815 Sw 29Th St , Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99

BP

2740 Se California Ave, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

