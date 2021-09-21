Diesel: Topeka's cheapest, according to survey
(TOPEKA, KS) You could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on diesel in Topeka, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Topeka area on Tuesday, found that Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Shop at 1811 Nw Brickyard Road, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.00
$--
$--
$2.94
|card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.02
$3.22
$2.99
|card
card$2.92
$3.07
$3.27
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
