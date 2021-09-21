Diesel: Topeka's cheapest, according to survey

(TOPEKA, KS) You could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on diesel in Topeka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Topeka area on Tuesday, found that Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Shop at 1811 Nw Brickyard Road, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Larry's Shortstop 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Valero 2044 Nw Tyler St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Dillons 801 Nw 25Th St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Woody's Gas Express 101 Ne Us-24, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Dillons 2815 Sw 29Th St , Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

BP 2740 Se California Ave, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.