CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, GA

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Columbus

Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0c3CdHCN00

(COLUMBUS, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.62 if you’re buying diesel in Columbus, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Columbus area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3866 Us-80 Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 3711 Macon Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Columbus area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3866 Us-80 W, Phenix City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.92
$3.11
$2.87

Sunoco

1127 Us-280 , Phenix City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.13
$3.43
$2.89
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.43
$2.89

Liberty

1916 Manchester Blvd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$2.89

Chevron

3600 Us-431 N , Phenix City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$2.89
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$2.94

Castle Fuels

3814 Opelika Rd, Phenix City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$2.89

Chevron

3701 Summerville Rd, Phenix City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.91
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Traffic
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Ga
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Columbus Journal

Columbus Journal

Columbus, GA
162
Followers
271
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy