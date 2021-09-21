Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Columbus
(COLUMBUS, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.62 if you’re buying diesel in Columbus, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Columbus area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3866 Us-80 Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 3711 Macon Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater Columbus area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.92
$3.11
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.13
$3.43
$2.89
|card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.43
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$2.89
|card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.91
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$2.96
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
