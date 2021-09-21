Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.62 if you’re buying diesel in Columbus, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Columbus area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3866 Us-80 Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 3711 Macon Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Columbus area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3866 Us-80 W, Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.92 $ 3.11 $ 2.87

Sunoco 1127 Us-280 , Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.89

Liberty 1916 Manchester Blvd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 2.89

Chevron 3600 Us-431 N , Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 2.94

Castle Fuels 3814 Opelika Rd, Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.89

Chevron 3701 Summerville Rd, Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.91 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.