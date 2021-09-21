Survey of Roanoke diesel prices shows where to save $0.84 per gallon

(ROANOKE, VA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.84 depending on where in Roanoke they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Roanoke area went to BJ's at 1419 Hershberger Rd Nw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.91 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.75, at Express Stop at 3509 Plantation Rd Ne, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Roanoke area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BJ's 1419 Hershberger Rd Nw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.16 $ 2.91

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2141 Dale Ave Se, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 2.95

Speedway 400 W Virginia Ave, Vinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Kroger 915 Hardy Rd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4950 Plantation Rd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 2.95

Kroger 3940 Valley Gateway Blvd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.