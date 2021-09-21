CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Survey of Roanoke diesel prices shows where to save $0.84 per gallon

 9 days ago
(ROANOKE, VA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.84 depending on where in Roanoke they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Roanoke area went to BJ's at 1419 Hershberger Rd Nw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.91 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.75, at Express Stop at 3509 Plantation Rd Ne, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Roanoke area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BJ's

1419 Hershberger Rd Nw, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.16
$2.91

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2141 Dale Ave Se, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.07
$3.27
$2.95

Speedway

400 W Virginia Ave, Vinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Kroger

915 Hardy Rd, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market

4950 Plantation Rd, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.07
$3.32
$2.95

Kroger

3940 Valley Gateway Blvd, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

