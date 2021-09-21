Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Macon

(MACON, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.39 if you’re buying diesel in Macon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Macon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Marathon at 2840 Riverside Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Chevron at 4900 Ocmulgee East Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 2840 Riverside Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 2900 Riverside Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Circle K 3889 Vineville Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 4433 Forsyth Rd, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Circle K 4001 Northside Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.22 $ 3.55 $ 3.11

Murphy USA 6020 Harrison Rd, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.