Macon, GA

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Macon

Macon Voice
Macon Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0c3Cd22j00

(MACON, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.39 if you’re buying diesel in Macon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Macon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Marathon at 2840 Riverside Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Chevron at 4900 Ocmulgee East Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon

2840 Riverside Dr, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

2900 Riverside Dr, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.04
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Circle K

3889 Vineville Ave, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.80
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.19

Exxon

4433 Forsyth Rd, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Circle K

4001 Northside Dr, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.22
$3.55
$3.11

Murphy USA

6020 Harrison Rd, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Georgia Business
Macon Voice

Macon Voice

Macon, GA
