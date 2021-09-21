Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Macon
(MACON, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.39 if you’re buying diesel in Macon, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Macon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Marathon at 2840 Riverside Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Chevron at 4900 Ocmulgee East Blvd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.04
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.80
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.22
$3.55
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
