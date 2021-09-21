Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Wells

(WELLS, NV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.07 depending on where in Wells they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Wells area on Tuesday, found that Love's Travel Stop at 157 Us-93 Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 156 Us-93 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop 157 Us-93 S, Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 4.08 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.59 $ 4.13

Sinclair 174 Us-93 N, Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

Flying J 156 Us-93 S, Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 3.92 $ 4.37 $ 4.72 $ 4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.