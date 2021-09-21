CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, NV

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Wells

 9 days ago
(WELLS, NV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.07 depending on where in Wells they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Wells area on Tuesday, found that Love's Travel Stop at 157 Us-93 Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 156 Us-93 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop

157 Us-93 S, Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.59
$4.08
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.59
$4.13

Sinclair

174 Us-93 N, Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$4.09

Flying J

156 Us-93 S, Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
card
card$3.92
$4.37
$4.72
$4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wells, NV
