Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Hartfield

(HARTFIELD, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.08 if you’re buying diesel in Hartfield, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hartfield area on Tuesday, found that BP at 2009 Buckley Hall Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 5816 General Puller Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.06

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 2009 Buckley Hall Rd, Cobbs Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.53 $ 2.98

Exxon 5816 General Puller Hwy, Locust Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 3.06

Exxon 16624 General Puller Hwy, Deltaville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.