Hartfield, VA

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Hartfield

 9 days ago
(HARTFIELD, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.08 if you’re buying diesel in Hartfield, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hartfield area on Tuesday, found that BP at 2009 Buckley Hall Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 5816 General Puller Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.06

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

2009 Buckley Hall Rd, Cobbs Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.53
$2.98

Exxon

5816 General Puller Hwy, Locust Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.33
$3.73
$3.06

Exxon

16624 General Puller Hwy, Deltaville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.33
$3.73
$3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

