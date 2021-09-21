Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Hartfield
(HARTFIELD, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.08 if you’re buying diesel in Hartfield, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Hartfield area on Tuesday, found that BP at 2009 Buckley Hall Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 5816 General Puller Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.06
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.53
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.33
$3.73
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.33
$3.73
$3.06
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0