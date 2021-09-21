Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Worcester station

(WORCESTER, MA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.38 in the greater Worcester area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Worcester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at BJ's at 782 Washington St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Mobil at 350 Greenwood St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BJ's 782 Washington St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ 3.30 $ 2.97

Xpress Stop 321 Southbridge St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Thomas Energy Center 1128 Pleasant St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ 3.03 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Speedway 312 Belmont St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.15

Cumberland Farms 502 Washington St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Speedway 770 Main St, Holden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.