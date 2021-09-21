CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Worcester station

 9 days ago
(WORCESTER, MA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.38 in the greater Worcester area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Worcester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at BJ's at 782 Washington St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Mobil at 350 Greenwood St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BJ's

782 Washington St, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$--
$3.30
$2.97

Xpress Stop

321 Southbridge St, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.27
$2.99

Thomas Energy Center

1128 Pleasant St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.13
$3.23
$3.03
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$3.09

Speedway

312 Belmont St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.28
$3.48
$3.15

Cumberland Farms

502 Washington St, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.39
$3.69
$3.15

Speedway

770 Main St, Holden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

