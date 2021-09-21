Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Worcester station
(WORCESTER, MA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.38 in the greater Worcester area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Worcester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at BJ's at 782 Washington St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Mobil at 350 Greenwood St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$--
$3.30
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.27
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.13
$3.23
$3.03
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.28
$3.48
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.39
$3.69
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
