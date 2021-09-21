Diesel: Deadwood's cheapest, according to survey
(DEADWOOD, SD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.07 if you’re buying diesel in Deadwood, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Deadwood area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 402 Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Common Cents at 514 W Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.66
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.64, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.66
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.66
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
