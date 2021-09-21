Diesel: Deadwood's cheapest, according to survey

(DEADWOOD, SD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.07 if you’re buying diesel in Deadwood, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Deadwood area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 402 Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Common Cents at 514 W Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.66

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.64, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil 402 Main St, Deadwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Common Cents 514 W Main St, Lead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.66

Dakotamart Gas 103 Glendale Dr, Lead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.66

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.