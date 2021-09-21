Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Atlantic's cheapest

(ATLANTIC, VA) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Atlantic, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Atlantic area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.2, at Tru Blu at 7465 Lankford Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.4, listed at Sunoco at 6480 Lankford Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Tru Blu 7465 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.20

Exxon 6213 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

CITGO 14439 Lankford Hwy, Mappsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Sunoco 10381 Lankford Hwy, Temperanceville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sunoco 6480 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.