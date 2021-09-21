Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Atlantic's cheapest
(ATLANTIC, VA) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Atlantic, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Atlantic area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.2, at Tru Blu at 7465 Lankford Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.4, listed at Sunoco at 6480 Lankford Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.40
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
