CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, VA

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Atlantic's cheapest

Atlantic Dispatch
Atlantic Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0c3CbZcx00

(ATLANTIC, VA) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Atlantic, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Atlantic area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.2, at Tru Blu at 7465 Lankford Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.4, listed at Sunoco at 6480 Lankford Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Tru Blu

7465 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.20

Exxon

6213 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.23

CITGO

14439 Lankford Hwy, Mappsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.25

Sunoco

10381 Lankford Hwy, Temperanceville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Sunoco

6480 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic, VA
18
Followers
304
Post
654
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy