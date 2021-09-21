CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottie, LA

Lottie diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.14

 9 days ago
(LOTTIE, LA) You could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on diesel in Lottie, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lottie area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at LA Express at 8185 Airline Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Chevron at 8621 Airline Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

LA Express

8185 Airline Hwy, Livonia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.95

Chevron

8621 Airline Hwy, Livonia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

