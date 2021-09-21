Lottie diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.14
(LOTTIE, LA) You could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on diesel in Lottie, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lottie area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at LA Express at 8185 Airline Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Chevron at 8621 Airline Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
