Fort Collins, CO

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Fort Collins

Fort Collins Journal
 9 days ago
(FORT COLLINS, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.37 in the greater Fort Collins area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Collins area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at Sinclair at 2024 Bighorn Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Shell at 4015 S Taft Hill Rd.

The average price across the greater Fort Collins area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

2024 Bighorn Rd, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.88
$3.12

Valero

803 Riverside Ave, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.44
$3.52
$3.19
card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.69
$3.29

Shell

2120 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.74
$3.99
$3.23

Valero

1660 N College Ave, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.30
$--
$4.00
$3.24
card
card$3.35
$--
$4.05
$3.29

Conoco

1113 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.93
$4.26
$3.24

King Soopers

1814 N College Ave, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.64
$3.89
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

