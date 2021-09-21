Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Fort Collins

(FORT COLLINS, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.37 in the greater Fort Collins area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Collins area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at Sinclair at 2024 Bighorn Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Shell at 4015 S Taft Hill Rd.

The average price across the greater Fort Collins area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 2024 Bighorn Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.88 $ 3.12

Valero 803 Riverside Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.52 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Shell 2120 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.99 $ 3.23

Valero 1660 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.30 $ -- $ 4.00 $ 3.24 card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 4.05 $ 3.29

Conoco 1113 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.93 $ 4.26 $ 3.24

King Soopers 1814 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.