Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Fort Collins
(FORT COLLINS, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.37 in the greater Fort Collins area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Collins area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at Sinclair at 2024 Bighorn Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Shell at 4015 S Taft Hill Rd.
The average price across the greater Fort Collins area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.88
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.44
$3.52
$3.19
|card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.74
$3.99
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.30
$--
$4.00
$3.24
|card
card$3.35
$--
$4.05
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.93
$4.26
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.64
$3.89
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
