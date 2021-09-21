Survey of Wellfleet diesel prices shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

(WELLFLEET, MA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Wellfleet area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Wellfleet area on Tuesday, found that Cumberland Farms at 2586 Us-6had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4565 State Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cumberland Farms 2586 Us-6, Wellfleet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Shell 4565 State Hwy, North Eastham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 4.05 $ 3.39

Cumberland Farms 4460 Us-6, North Eastham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.