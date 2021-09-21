Ellsworth diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.44 per gallon
(ELLSWORTH, IA) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Ellsworth, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Ellsworth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1400 Industrial Park Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.38
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
