Ellsworth, IA

Ellsworth diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.44 per gallon

Ellsworth News Beat
 9 days ago
(ELLSWORTH, IA) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Ellsworth, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ellsworth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1400 Industrial Park Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kum & Go

1111 Ia-175, Ellsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$2.99

Love's Travel Stop

1400 Industrial Park Rd, Ellsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.38
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Saratoga, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Homestead Car Wash & Gas at 3500 Homestead Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
