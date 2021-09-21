Ellsworth diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.44 per gallon

(ELLSWORTH, IA) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Ellsworth, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ellsworth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1400 Industrial Park Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kum & Go 1111 Ia-175, Ellsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 1400 Industrial Park Rd, Ellsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.