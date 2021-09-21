Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Rabun Gap station

(RABUN GAP, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Rabun Gap area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Rabun Gap area went to Exxon at 4548 Us-441, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Exxon at 4548 Us-441, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 4548 Us-441, Rabun Gap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mobil 4244 Us-441, Mountain City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 6676 Us-441 N , Dillard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron 7656 Us-441 N, Dillard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Circle S 215 Us-441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Ingles 176 Us-441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.