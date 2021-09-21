Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Rabun Gap station
(RABUN GAP, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Rabun Gap area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Rabun Gap area went to Exxon at 4548 Us-441, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Exxon at 4548 Us-441, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
