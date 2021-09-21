CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rabun Gap, GA

Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Rabun Gap station

Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8cOg_0c3CbBgl00

(RABUN GAP, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Rabun Gap area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Rabun Gap area went to Exxon at 4548 Us-441, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Exxon at 4548 Us-441, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

4548 Us-441, Rabun Gap
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.09

Mobil

4244 Us-441, Mountain City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Marathon

6676 Us-441 N , Dillard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.09

Chevron

7656 Us-441 N, Dillard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.09

Circle S

215 Us-441 N, Clayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Ingles

176 Us-441 N, Clayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Bronx Beacon

Diesel lookout: $1.21 savings at cheapest Bronx station

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.21 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Bronx area went to Sunoco at 327 Yonkers Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave, the survey found:
BRONX, NY
Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap, GA
26
Followers
306
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy