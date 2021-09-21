CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific House, CA

Local price review shows diesel prices around Pacific House

 9 days ago
(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Pacific House, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pacific House area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 6529 Pony Express Trhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 7720 Us-50, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79

The average price across the greater Pacific House area was $4.66, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

6529 Pony Express Tr, Pollock Pines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.75
$4.89
$4.59

Mobil

5450 Pony Express Tr, Camino
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.75
$4.89
$4.59

Chevron

7720 Us-50, Pollock Pines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

