Van Horn diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.14 savings at cheapest station
(VAN HORN, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.14 in the greater Van Horn area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Van Horn area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.35, at Valero at 601 E Broadway. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Pilot at 501 Van Horn Dr.
The average price across the greater Van Horn area was $3.43, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.19
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$3.47
$3.82
$3.48
|card
card$3.12
$--
$3.82
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$3.50
$3.88
$3.49
|card
card$3.12
$3.50
$3.88
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
