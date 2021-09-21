Van Horn diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.14 savings at cheapest station

(VAN HORN, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.14 in the greater Van Horn area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Van Horn area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.35, at Valero at 601 E Broadway. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Pilot at 501 Van Horn Dr.

The average price across the greater Van Horn area was $3.43, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 601 E Broadway, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Chevron 1801 Fontage Rd, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.39

Love's Travel Stop 810 E Broadway St, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ 3.82 $ 3.48 card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.82 $ --

Pilot 501 Van Horn Dr, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ 3.50 $ 3.88 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.50 $ 3.88 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.